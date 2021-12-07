WLET - Barry Westmoreland

Project Blue Light

Today’s law enforcement officers are being indoctrinated into a new era. All officers are being judged by the actions of a few. They are being declared guilty before investigations begin. Their actions are being declared too harsh or not strong enough. While officers are quickly losing their rights, the criminals are being hailed as heroes. Some groups even protest against the existence of law enforcement.

Like many professions, officers' jobs are being threatened or taken away because the officers choose to exercise their rights in regard to vaccinations. Officers are being assaulted, shot and injured at an increasing annual rate. Today, the number of officer deaths due to exposure to COVID is twice that of officers killed in the line of duty.

While some have left the profession, others have remained in service to defend our homes, schools, churches and businesses.

These officers and those who have served are owed our respect and appreciation. Project Blue Light is one of the ways we can tell our officers, Thank You.