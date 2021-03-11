WLET - Bart Ellis - SUNDAY

Credit due

Well, that didn’t take long.

The mainstream media is falling all over itself to praise President Joe Biden for conquering COVID-19. Like he wrestled it to the ground or something.

Remember the name "President Donald Trump"? Don't forget that he's responsible for the vaccines everyone’s taking now. If not for him, we’d be waiting another four or five years to get vaccines.

Not even Gov. Roy Cooper could keep the schools closed that long.

Give a little credit where credit is due.

Bart Ellis

Winston-Salem