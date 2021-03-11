 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Bart Ellis - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - Bart Ellis - SUNDAY

  • 0

Credit due

Well, that didn’t take long.

The mainstream media is falling all over itself to praise President Joe Biden for conquering COVID-19. Like he wrestled it to the ground or something.

Remember the name "President Donald Trump"? Don't forget that he's  responsible for the vaccines everyone’s taking now. If not for him, we’d be waiting another four or five years to get vaccines.

Not even Gov. Roy Cooper could keep the schools closed that long.

Give a little credit where credit is due.

Bart Ellis

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News