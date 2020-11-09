WLET - Ben Prescott

A healing nation?

Many of your letter writers have ask how anyone could vote for President Trump. The First Lady of this state, Kristin Cooper, went a long way in answering the question.

She showed a group of religious people protesting at the Capitol her middle finger because some were displaying Trump political merchandise. Granted, this was a peaceful protest and not “mostly peaceful” protest that would involve property destruction and assaulting of law enforcement. She bragged about it on social media and later apologized. No need to, because she was expressing how she felt about half the people in the state.

President Trump exposed this about the political class and elites: They don’t like the other half. They don’t like their religion, their guns, their entertainment, their clothes, their trucks, their beliefs and have very little respect for their jobs. Trump exposed this and brought them out from behind their thin veil.

He also made the lives of the other half better. He deserved to lose by not talking about this instead of himself.