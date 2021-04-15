WLET - Benjamin Marsh - SATURDAY

It’s possible

Unity in North Carolina is possible. Recently, YouGov released a ranking of the best states in the United States according to their polling. North Carolina came in at no. 5 while South Carolina sunk to a lowly no. 29.

What marks the difference?

We can all thank our ancestors that, while we have much to disagree on, we cherish the legacy of vinegar-based BBQ and wholeheartedly reject the nonsense that is mustard sauce.

I'm convinced that our adherence to the right kind of sauce has kept us high on the list. Ketchup or no ketchup, we know not to put mustard on our cooked pigs. Here's to the Old North State!

Benjamin Marsh

Winston-Salem