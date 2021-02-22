 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Benjamin Prescott
0 comments

WLET - Benjamin Prescott

  • 0

Political influence

“We are in this together.” “Follow the science.” Remember these two slogans that we have heard since the start of the pandemic when a 35-year-old teacher moves to the front of the line for a vaccine (“Teacher vaccinations to begin Wednesday,” Feb. 20). Meanwhile, a 60-year-old factory worker will have to wait for the shot. The science says that people 50 and above are the most likely to be hospitalized or die. There are only so many shots available at this time. Every shot you give to a 35-year-old is one less you have for people far more venerable.

Of course, the factory worker doesn’t have the political influence that the teachers union has with Gov. Roy Cooper. So much for being together and following the science.

Benjamin Prescott

Lexington

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News