WLET - Benjamin Prescott

“We are in this together.” “Follow the science.” Remember these two slogans that we have heard since the start of the pandemic when a 35-year-old teacher moves to the front of the line for a vaccine (“Teacher vaccinations to begin Wednesday,” Feb. 20). Meanwhile, a 60-year-old factory worker will have to wait for the shot. The science says that people 50 and above are the most likely to be hospitalized or die. There are only so many shots available at this time. Every shot you give to a 35-year-old is one less you have for people far more venerable.