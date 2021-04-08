WLET - Bert Grisard - SATURDAY

A Black/white issue

Diversity became a big issue 40 to 60 years ago as groups and organizations began to recognize the need for more Black employees, leaders, board of director members, etc. It was clearly a black/white issue. We needed more Black … everything.

I was with a nonprofit agency and we needed more Black representation and leadership at the national level. We pushed. We forced a resolution at the annual meeting that was binding for them to hire more Blacks/recruit more Black board members, etc. I began to notice that every time we said "Black" they said "diverse." I got a call one day from the national office and was told, "We've done it. We diversified." We added two women (white) and a Jew.

Now, reports/media/speeches ,etc., begin on this issue with "Black, brown, LGBTQ, Pacific Islanders,” etc. What a mouthful. I believe everyone should have the same rights and chances in life. I cannot stand what mostly Republicans are trying to do to trans kids. Disgusting.

Shameful.

The bottom line, though, is that the original problem continues to get diverted and Blacks still get the shaft. If we cannot do anything about systemic racism after all these years, I don't see much hope for anybody else. If we still cannot enhance the Black/white issue… dang.