WLET - Bert Grisard

When I was a kid, long ago, a vacant house was an open invitation for us to explore.
If the cops happened to come around, they would just tell us to "beat it" and we would leave. If we were vandalizing the place we might run, but they didn't bother to chase us. They certainly never asked our names. These were old houses not lived in for years and some of the guys (not me of course) would perhaps break out some windows with rocks.
I like our police department, but as in the entire country, we need to update training. Different screening and hiring practices are also needed. The times they are a'changin.
Bert Grisard
Winston-Salem
