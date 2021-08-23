 Skip to main content
WLET - Beth Mochnick - THURSDAY
WLET - Beth Mochnick - THURSDAY

Responsible to God

All people have gifts to offer!

If folks have the will to act on their God-given goodness, they help to improve the world and lift others up. Although some choose otherwise, Christians believe faith in Jesus leads us to our happiest, most productive lives. Scripture teaches that the Bible is God-breathed and should be represented as the Creator’s plan for life. Each seeker is responsible only to God in Christ for understanding and behavior, and we are each personally guided through this path by the Holy Spirit.

The tendency for people to insist on following their own instincts and engaging in “group-think” has brought us to the edge of despair. Fear and fury take control, and we are locked in ugly conflict. Sadly, good Christians of diverse opinions are attacking one another, rendering many impotent at doing the Lord’s work. We cannot know the mind of God; church leaders preach Holy Scripture and trust the Divine to win the souls of all seekers.

Self-righteousness is the devil’s work and brings only darkness to an already troubled world.

Beth Mochnick

Winston-Salem

