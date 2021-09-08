WLET - Beth Mochnick

God's forgiveness

Christianity teaches that God’s forgiveness is always the result of repentance of sin. This is the message seekers of peace through faith in Jesus Christ need to hear. Christian truth gleaned from inspired Holy Scripture has been taught for 2,000 years in the hope of eternal salvation regardless of religious denomination or culture. Christians know that when we choose to follow the lessons of Scripture, our hope is not in vain.

It seems antithetical to Christians when church hierarchy intentionally reinterprets millennia of scriptural understanding to adapt to social trends. We live by tenets of faith established by God in Christ since the beginning of time, and in love we share with others the good news of salvation.

Each of us is free to follow or to reject the Lord’s will so lovingly prescribed for the peace of the world.

Beth Mochnick

Winston-Salem