WLET - Beth Thompson

Poll workers deserve thanks
I read of threats against poll workers in Georgia with horror.
I was a poll watcher for the Democratic party in Forsyth County and received a Ph.D. in democracy at work. Instead of the nefarious workers bent on subverting the election that I had been warned about, I found at every precinct, dedicated poll workers typing for hours in plastic gloves, listening hard for voters names through masks, ensuring that every voter, regardless of party, was able to vote. The precinct judges voluntarily explained the procedures and protections to me and the Republican Poll Observer. They didn’t want to hide their procedures but explained them with pride.
Somedays in early voting it was suffocatingly hot and other days, with the doors kept open to discourage COVID, freezing cold. The work went on. Through the many hours my job of watching for irregularities morphed into watching people take pride in their responsibilities and perform them with high standards.
North Carolina didn’t go my way, but I have faith in the result. Our poll workers deserve gratitude, not threats.
Beth Thompson
Lewisville
