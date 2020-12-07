WLET - Beth Thompson

Poll workers deserve thanks

I was a poll watcher for the Democratic party in Forsyth County and received a Ph.D. in democracy at work. Instead of the nefarious workers bent on subverting the election that I had been warned about, I found at every precinct, dedicated poll workers typing for hours in plastic gloves, listening hard for voters names through masks, ensuring that every voter, regardless of party, was able to vote. The precinct judges voluntarily explained the procedures and protections to me and the Republican Poll Observer. They didn’t want to hide their procedures but explained them with pride.