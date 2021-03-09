 Skip to main content
WLET - Bethany Pare
WLET - Bethany Pare

A competent government

The new education secretary, Miguel Cardona, is a former public school teacher (“Senate confirms education secretary,” March 2).

The former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was highly unqualified. Not only had she no experience as a teacher, but she was a private-school activist. She seemed to think that her mission was to undermine public schools.

So far I’ve been very happy with President Biden’s appointees, not to mention his speed-up of vaccine distribution. It will be nice to have a competent government again.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

