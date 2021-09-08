WLET - Bethany Pare

No gun solutions

The writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Working together” disagrees with a letter blaming Republicans (“No lies,” Sept. 5) for stopping efforts to prevent gun violence. He says, “It should be about everyone working together, regardless of political beliefs, to come up with a workable solution for the very human problem of school shootings.”

I agree, it should be — but it’s not. The truth of the matter is that Republicans have spent much of their political capital on blocking efforts to reduce gun violence. They’re against universal background checks, they’re against outlawing assault-type rifles crafted to kill people, they're against limiting magazine sizes, they’re against “red flag” laws — they’re against any commonsense laws that put children’s lives above their “freedom.” Such efforts violate their knee-jerk cultural fealty to an expansive, unlimited Second Amendment. That’s just the reality of the situation. Refusing to identify the problem is one reason gun violence is never reduced or solved.

The only solution Republicans ever offer to gun violence — is more guns. Arm security guards, arm teachers, arm students — which would lead to more gun accidents, more gun violence, more gun fatalities.