WLET - Bethany Pare
They lied

Republican legislators lied about the election. They lied about critical race theory. They lied about COVID. Why should we believe them when they say that President Biden is promoting socialism and communism? These people literally can’t be trusted with reality.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

