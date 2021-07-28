WLET - Bethany Pare
Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of branch closings includes a location in Kings Mountain among 23 overall.
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
Faced with an arena-sized public-relations gaffe, Forsyth County officials quickly decided Thursday to postpone action on plans to build a 50,…
His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, said on social media that her son is in the intensive care unit at an unidentified hospital. She asked for people to pray for her son’s recovery.
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…
A man was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after he jumped from an interstate bridge in Winston-Salem to get away from Forsyth deputies, authorities said.
The Sportsman Division usually delivers at Bowman Gray Stadium, and the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 was one to remember.
Forsyth County government is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and will hold its first virtual meeting on the appl…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored legislative bill that threatens the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way be…
Calvin Freeman moves from Thomasville High to Reynolds and Benjamin "Rusty" Hall will lead East Forsyth, replacing Rodney Bass, who is retiring in September.