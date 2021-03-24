WLET - Betty Bewley

 Skip to main content
Who’s watching?

The House and Senate are back in session in Washington, and the Journal is printing a report every Sunday (“Roll call”) on how our representatives voted. Are readers watching to see if our representatives are supporting things they think are important?

Some of the bills before the House last week included the Equal Rights Amendment, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act and the Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act. I noticed that the majority of our North Carolina representatives did not vote to support these. I wonder why. Don’t they support women’s rights, including preventing violence against women? Being a woman, I would think they would support something that directly affects the wives, mothers, sisters or children in their lives.

I guess we aren’t important, at least to them.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

