WLET - Betty Bewley

There were 62 Republicans who voted “No” on the recent hate crime bill that addressed the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Can you guess who from North Carolina voted “No” on this hate crime bill? The answer is: Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn and David Rouzer. Some of these same people voted against a bill on violence against women, all women, not just Asians.