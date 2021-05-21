 Skip to main content
WLET - Betty Bewley
They voted no!

There were 62 Republicans who voted “No” on the recent hate crime bill that addressed the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Can you guess who from North Carolina voted “No” on this hate crime bill? The answer is: Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn and David Rouzer. Some of these same people voted against a bill on violence against women, all women, not just Asians.

Keep watch to see if the above people support, or not, what is important to you, and remember that the next time they run for an office, any office.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

