WLET - Beverly M. Burton

A corrupt endeavor

We all saw the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate floor was invaded; property was damaged; legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, had to be moved to safety from the invaders; over 100 Capitol officers were injured; people were killed.

So when Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said that the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion,” and that it looked like “a normal tourist visit,” he’s obviously trying to downplay the insurrection for political gain.

It’s also obvious that winning is more important to Republicans than leading, legislating or doing what’s right. They are hungry for power.

I’m not trying to play “gotcha.” This is too important for that.

“What does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul?” the Scriptures ask. What good is winning a majority if they have to lie, cheat and steal to get it? Would God really smile on such a corrupt endeavor? Can any Republican support this action and still look their children in the eye?

There is literally no excuse for ignoring this attack on our nation.

Beverly M. Burton

Winston-Salem