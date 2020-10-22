WLET - Beverly M. Burton

No right to complain

Really? Republicans are upset with the way Democrats continue to support Cal Cunningham?

But Republicans are the ones who changed the rules.

Republicans are the ones who went from “Bill Clinton has betrayed his office with a sex act” to “Adultery? Lies? Children in cages? So what? There’s nothing Donald Trump can do that will turn us away.”

Both parties have to play by the same rules or we don’t have fair contests.

Maybe after Trump is gone, Republicans will once again decide that character matters. But until then, they have no right to complain about Cunningham.

Beverly M. Burton

Winston-Salem