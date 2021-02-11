WLET - Beverly M. Burton

Republican indifference

During the impeachment trial, several Republican senators were seen ignoring the proceedings, wrapping themselves in paperwork or alternate reading. They included Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, Rick Scott, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, who ignored the footage of the actual attack on Capitol police officers that was being shown to the rest of the assembly.

If nothing else, none of these senators should be allowed ever again to claim support for police. They've demonstrated their indifference to police suffering.

They've also revealed their indifference to their own responsibilities. Ultimately, they revealed their indifference to the American people.

Looking at Jan. 6, a lot of attention has been paid to the former president's isolated words: "peacefully march" and "fight like hell." But these phrases really aren't isolated. They're just part of the president's rhetoric -- rhetoric that inspired white supremacists in Charlottesville to march, carrying torches, chanting "we will not be replaced;" rhetoric that inspired 8,000 protesters to travel to D.C., some carrying weapons -- hardly props that should part of any peaceful protest -- and many carrying Trump and Confederate flags; rhetoric that inspired millions to believe his Big Lie.