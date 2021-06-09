WLET - Bill Blancato - SATURDAY

A new peak

The June 8 Journal had the brief article, “Carbon dioxide levels hit new peak” about carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is now almost 420 parts per million, which is 50% higher than at the dawn of the industrial age. For the past 800,000 years, which is 500,000 years longer than humans have been on Earth, the CO2 concentration was never higher than 300 ppm until a few years ago. Analysis of ice cores shows that temperatures rise when CO2 concentrations increase. The laws of physics have not been suspended -- CO2 concentrations are now off the charts. Temperatures will eventually be off the charts, too.

In April, 408 businesses and investors including Ford, GM, Pfizer, GE, Target and Wal-Mart signed a letter supporting President Biden’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. We have the technology to accomplish this, thanks in part to past congressional support for clean energy. It is time to provide additional incentives to implement these technologies.