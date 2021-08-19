WLET - Bill Blancato - SATURDAY

Creating clean jobs

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued another report explaining that relying on fossil fuels for energy has increased the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are causing more extreme weather events and the seas to rise. This will not end well unless we get serious about reducing our use of fossil fuels.

Predictably, during an interview on NPR about the IPCC report, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) suggested that taking the necessary steps to reduce fossil fuel use would “kill” jobs. Really? Sen. Scott and people of his ilk always seem to say that building pipelines to move oil and gas creates jobs, but for some reason the work that needs to be done to transition to clean energy would kill jobs.

Wouldn’t building the infrastructure needed to bring renewable energy to our homes create jobs? How about building the infrastructure to support electric vehicles? Wouldn’t making our energy system more efficient create jobs?

I hope Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis can see the big picture that Sen. Scott is missing and that they will support common sense, market-based legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, spur innovation and create lots of jobs.