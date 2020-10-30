WLET - Bill Blancato

Addressing real issues

Cal Cunningham’s extramarital affair, like President Trump’s dalliance with Stormy Daniels, has no impact on me or my family. On the other hand, the failure by Sen. Thom Tillis and his Republican colleagues in the Senate to address real issues like our dysfunctional health care system, the threat posed by COVID-19 and the threat to our environment and economy caused by climate change do impact me and my family.

Unlike Thom Tillis, Cal Cunningham will work to fix our broken health care system and will support legislation to transition to a clean energy economy which will create good jobs throughout the state, in rural areas and cities.

We cannot afford four more years of kicking the can down the road on these issues. It is time to elect a senator like Cal Cunningham who will work to improve the lives of North Carolina’s families.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem