WLET - Bill Blancato

Good for business

There has been a lot of news related to climate change in the paper recently. 2020 was the hottest year on record or just slightly behind 2016, which had been the hottest. President Biden has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and has cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

But perhaps the most important news was not in the paper. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which historically spoke against action to address climate change, issued a statement on Jan. 19 urging Congress to enact a market-based approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This comes a few months after the Business Roundtable, another group that had spoken against action on climate change, issued a statement supporting adoption of market-based solutions to address climate change.

Politicians used to say we can’t address climate change because it will wreck the economy. Maybe the U.S. Chamber and the Business Roundtable realize that instead of wrecking the economy, transitioning to a clean energy economy is a huge business opportunity. Maybe that’s why more than 100 North Carolina businesses – brewers, wineries, construction companies, a textile company, an insurance firm, financial advisors and auto dealers -- have endorsed the market-based Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.