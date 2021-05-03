WLET - Bill Blancato

Praise for Burr

The writer of the April 30 letter “They don’t represent me” asked for letters praising Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Well, here’s a letter praising Sen. Burr and asking him to do more.

Last year, the solar industry had record growth with solar accounting for 43% of new electricity generating capacity. Prices for solar electricity have fallen 45% over the last five years and it is now less expensive to produce energy with solar than with fossil fuels. Sen. Burr helped make this happen by supporting bipartisan legislation to provide tax credits to nurture this vital new industry.

Thanks to Sen. Burr’s bipartisan work, we are developing alternatives to fossil fuels that are essential to combating climate change. But simply developing these alternatives is not enough. We also need comprehensive bipartisan legislation to promote conservation and efficiency.