WLET - Bill Blancato
A common-sense step

Against the wishes of most North Carolinians, the Republican controlled General Assembly continues to refuse to expand Medicaid, even though the federal government will pay 90% of the cost. A Meredith College poll conducted last year found that 67.7% of respondents support Medicaid expansion. A poll conducted a few weeks ago found that 75% of North Carolinians support expanding Medicaid to close the health coverage gap (“Poll finds support for Medicaid expansion,” Sept. 10). Expanding Medicaid would provide health coverage to more than 500,000 people, create tens of thousands of jobs and strengthen the finances of struggling rural hospitals. But the do-nothing Republicans refuse to take the common-sense step of expanding Medicaid.

We have a chance in November to send new people to Raleigh who will do the sensible thing, expand Medicaid, and provide needed health coverage for our fellow citizens. Terri LeGrand, who is running for the N.C. Senate, and Elisabeth Motsinger and Dan Besse, who are running for the N.C. House, support Gov. Roy Cooper’s efforts to expand Medicaid. They need our votes on Election Day to make that happen.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

