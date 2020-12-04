WLET - Bill Blancato

A clean energy economy

In 1988, Dr. James Hansen, one of our most pre-eminent climate scientists, told the U.S. Senate that continued burning of fossil fuels was changing our climate. Instead of acting to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, politicians from both parties decided to do nothing and wait and see what happens.

We can now see what has happened. A record setting hurricane season, terrible wildfires, record setting temperatures, rising sea levels and increased tidal flooding, severe rainstorms and flooding in Forsyth County. Turns out waiting to see what happened wasn’t the correct strategy. We need new strategy.

A good place to start is having fossil fuel companies pay for their pollution and using the money raised to pay cash dividends to American households. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would reduce carbon pollution and put money in our pockets. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis say they care about the environment. Supporting this legislation will be a good way to show they mean what they say.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will spur a transition to a clean energy economy. There’s lots that needs to be done to transition to a clean energy economy and all that work will create tons of jobs.