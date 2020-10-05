WLET - Bill Donohue

Fidelity

There are few, but precious, institutionalized varieties of fidelity in our lives. We see them mostly in vows to country and spouse. Issues of trust undergird our institutions time and time again in almost every election, if not current, then regurgitated across media and party scandals.

Cal Cunningham has a family trust to rebuild (“N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis,” Oct. 4). Sen. Thom Tillis is regularly repairing his loyalty with his party, the president and his North Carolina constituents. Both are issues of human judgment that we can only watch and speculate from afar. We vote, often sadly and with reservation, on that speculation.

We are left with the “body of trust” we observe and chronicle over time. I’m sticking with Cunningham. My judgment is that his wife and family will be negotiating trust with him for far longer than Tillis’s flip-flopping vow to country and our fickle, trust-weary, masked and retaliatory president.

Bill Donohue

Winston-Salem