WLET - Bill Green

High hopes

After so much loss of life and debilitating illness, I have hope that we’re finally going to get COVID under control in our community.

Recently, my wife and I received our first round of vaccine at the Forsyth County Health Department’s newly-opened mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. We know we were lucky to get an over-65 appointment and understand that folks remain frustrated at the challenges presented by not enough vaccine to meet demand. But our experience suggests that, when vaccine supply increases, and with both Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health ramping up as well, we'll have the mechanisms in place to get shots in arms.

Compliments and thanks to deputy county manager Shontell Robinson and county health director Joshua Swift, along with the dedicated nurses, health department staff, volunteers and National Guard personnel who made this process run like clockwork. We were in and out within 30 minutes of our appointment time, the atmosphere was simply celebratory, and the fairgrounds site appears adequate for much larger operations when supply allows.

I know we've got a long way to go, but I'm so glad to finally have a reason for optimism in our fight against this deadly virus.

Bill Green

Winston-Salem