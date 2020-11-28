 Skip to main content
WLET - Bill Loeffler
WLET - Bill Loeffler

A journalistic disgrace

Congratulations Journal! You’ve just taken the “news” out of “newspaper.” The Nov. 26 edition was a journalistic disgrace.

There could not have been a story posted after noon on Wednesday. As just one example, Wake Forest opened its basketball season with a 4 p.m. game, yet no story, nor even a score!

If you’re trying to hasten your move to a digital-only format, this was a giant step.

Bill Loeffler

Winston-Salem

