WLET - Bill Loeffler

A journalistic disgrace
Congratulations Journal! You’ve just taken the “news” out of “newspaper.” The Nov. 26 edition was a journalistic disgrace.
There could not have been a story posted after noon on Wednesday. As just one example, Wake Forest opened its basketball season with a 4 p.m. game, yet no story, nor even a score!
If you’re trying to hasten your move to a digital-only format, this was a giant step.
Bill Loeffler
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!