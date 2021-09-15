WLET - Bill Ronson

Winning votes

Republicans have invested heavily in voter suppression and gerrymandering to win elections in many places like North Carolina.

At the same time, they claim that refugees to the U.S., grateful for Democratic support for their presence, will vote for Democrats.

What I don’t understand is, if they think this complaint is true, why aren’t they supporting refugees to get more Republican votes? It seems like it would be easier than stacking the deck. Plus, it’s the right thing to do.

There must be something about the refugees that make them unacceptable. What, oh what could it be?

Bill Ronson

Winston-Salem