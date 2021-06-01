WLET - Bill Sumner

Republicans' refusal to cooperate with Democrats in Congress moves them closer every day to eliminating the filibuster. If that happens, Republicans will only have themselves to blame.

Ever hear of the 56-member “Problem Solvers Caucus” in the U.S. House? That’s what Congress is supposed to be to start with. But Republicans don’t want to do their job; they just want to keep anything good from happening while Democrats are in office. Even though they’d take credit for it afterward, like N.C. Rep Madison Cawthorn did, voting against the American Rescue Plan, then taking credit for the stimulus money it sent to his district.