WLET - Bill Vaassen - SUNDAY

A vote against veterans

Thursday evening, the U.S. Senate voted to block advancement of the PACT Act, a bipartisan bill that would expand health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service.

Among those who sit in their plush senate offices making these life-and-death decisions to deny care to these veterans were none other than North Carolina's Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.

Veterans and all North Carolinians should remember this for the future.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall