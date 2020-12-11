WLET - Bill Vaassen -SUNDAY

Seriously?

It is beyond my comprehension how people, you would think would have at least a modicum of intelligence, can act so insanely.

Ted Budd

Virginia Foxx

Dan Bishop

Richard Hudson

David Rouser

These five N.C. legislators have joined the crazies to ignore and attempt to subvert the U.S. Constitution! Per The Washington Post they have joined the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the lawful election results in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And, in Budd's case, to appoint a special counsel.

Instead of working to try to control COVID, or work on relief for the millions who so desperately need help, they are wasting time, money and energy to please their "god." I do not understand.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall