WLET - Bill Vaassen

A minimal chance

Alas, Dr. Gajendra Singh had minimal chance for success (“Doctor who fought state rules closes practice,” April 11). It is extremely difficult for an independent medical practitioner (not hospital affiliated or owned) to be successful when competing against “the big boys.” Large hospital corporations such as Novant, Atrium and others control the playing field. Whether it is through millions of dollars in donations to politicians or local policies that favor their bottom line, the big boys rule.

Having been privy to hospital administration meetings, I can assure you the overwhelming consideration is money.

Competing large hospital groups look to see how they can outdo the others. A bit further down the list of "adversaries,” as they called them, is the independent practitioner -- the little guy, like Dr. Singh, who is trying to do the right thing by proving quality care and reasonable cost.

The archaic certificate of need law will not be done away with as long as the hospital association keeps politicians in their pocket to prevent the little guy from competing. COVID almost certainly played a role in the clinic’s demise, but he was already on borrowed time.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall