WLET - Billy C. Meadows

The select committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Congressional Republicans have no one to blame for this but themselves. They had the opportunity to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, but they don’t do “bipartisan.” They define “bipartisan” to mean “partisan” because it includes Democrats.

Of course, there’s not much else they could do. Any investigation is likely show that some of them were complicit in the attack.

I hope all of your readers saw Gen. Mark Milley very clearly stating during the House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday that the attack was an attempt to overturn the Constitution of the United States. Some Republican pretend-soldier legislators are still trying to defend it. They’ve forgotten what it means to be in a democracy.

No reason to worry. The select committee will remind them.

Billy C. Meadows

Winston-Salem