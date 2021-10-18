WLET - Billy Palmer - WEDNESDAY

Serve and protect

I was a little surprised to learn that not all Winston-Salem police officers have been vaccinated for COVID (“$1,000 for a vaccine?” Oct. 16). It hadn’t crossed my mind. I guess I just thought they would. It makes too much sense not to.

Now I read that even though they’ve had plenty of time to do so voluntarily, not all of them have. And to urge them to comply, the city would prefer to offer them carrots -- $1,000 to be vaccinated – than sticks – increasing their insurance.

I’m fortunate in that I never have unpleasant exchanges with police officers. But if I were stopped and/or questioned by officers, at this point, I would have to ask them if they’ve been vaccinated. If they haven’t been or refuse to tell me, I’d have to insist that they bring a vaccinated officer before our conversation continues.

I can only hope that they would agree. Otherwise, a police stop really could be a matter of life and death.

Police officers are supposed to “serve and protect,” not “swerve and infect.”

Billy Palmer

Winston-Salem