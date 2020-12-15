WLET - Bob Alexander - FRIDAY

I’m writing to bring attention to the fact that three of our local congressional representatives chose to support the Texas effort to overturn the will of the people in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker all signed onto the lawsuit that would have reversed the will of 10 million voters in those swing states. Subsequent recounts in all those states verified the initial outcome.

These three have violated their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. They should be held accountable. The House of Representatives has two options: The House could expel them: That requires a two-thirds vote of the membership, and we all know that won’t happen. The second option is censure and reprimand. That action requires a simple majority of the membership. At minimum, voters should not return these three to office.