WLET - Bob Branson - TUESDAY

Too far

I can’t believe you had the temerity to print a cartoon comparing former President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

The March 7 Doonesbury cartoon went too far. But I’m not surprised. GarryTrudeau has never been funny. He’s full of hate and spite and nothing else.

And people on the left have been going too far with Trump for years now. It wasn’t enough to impeach him twice – and Democrats had been looking for an excuse to do that before he was even elected – now they’re still trying to revile him, even after he’s been banned from Twitter. Out of office, he’s still liberals’ favorite boogie man to blame for everything that goes wrong.

There may be one legitimate comparison: He’s not going to give up, either. He’s still a potent force in the Republican Party and in American life, the one figure in the last 30 years who is beholden to no politics beyond his own beliefs. As far as I’m concerned, he’s still my president.

Bob Branson

Winston-Salem