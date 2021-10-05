WLET - Bobby Dupler

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday accused the media of covering the Jan. 6 insurrection to "distract" from the Biden administration to "demean" all Trump voters.

Really? Is the media trying to demean Sen. Ted Cruz, who still supports the man who said his wife was ugly? Is the media trying to demean Pence, who refuses to condemn the man who sent a mob to accost him? Is the media trying to demean the hardline Trump followers who still insist that he won the election?