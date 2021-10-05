 Skip to main content
WLET - Bobby Dupler
Demeaning

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday accused the media of covering the Jan. 6 insurrection to "distract" from the Biden administration to "demean" all Trump voters.

Really? Is the media trying to demean Sen. Ted Cruz, who still supports the man who said his wife was ugly? Is the media trying to demean Pence, who refuses to condemn the man who sent a mob to accost him? Is the media trying to demean the hardline Trump followers who still insist that he won the election?

Please. The media need not try. Trump's supporters demean themselves.

Bobby Dupler

Winston-Salem

