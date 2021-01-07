WLET - Bobby Kennedy

Acts of kindness

I’m not attempting to justify the actions of people for their past behavior up to and including what occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday. I’ve always believed that two wrongs don’t make a right, violence in any form against another human is rarely justified and that “an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.” Sowing the seeds of hate will only grow a garden of misery.

There are 52 weeks in a year. Let’s start 2021 with 52 acts of kindness. Pay for a stranger’s meal. Go through your pantry and closets and see if there are food or clothing items that you no longer need and donate them. Take unused sports equipment to the Goodwill. If you know someone in a nursing home, give them a call and let them know you were thinking about them and just listen for a bit. If you are blessed enough to still have one or more parents do something out of the ordinary for them.

One act of kindness is but a small ripple, but many acts can create a wave of hope. And hope is a good thing.

But change starts with all of us. One action at a time we can be the change we want to see in the world.

To quote my old mentor Dr. Seuss:

“You have brains in your head