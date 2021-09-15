WLET - Bobby Newsome - MONDAY

Election tactic

Journal, you are prescient. Not only did Rep. Madison Cawthorn lie about the N.C. gubernatorial election (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5) — without, I might add, providing any evidence to support his deceitful claim — but then the opponents of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a heavily blue state, claimed that if he won the recall election they arranged, that it must be because of voter fraud.

This tactic is on the rise and will continue to gather Republican support, even in tightly-controlled red states where they've done their best to suppress the Black vote.

Why? Two reasons.

One is that it's all they've got. They can’t say, "We lost the election because more people like my opponent's policies." Part of their deceitful strategy is that they are the heirs to America's political fortune, unlike those scabby foreigners who vote for Democrats.

The other reason they use it is because their followers buy it. They hate being wrong and losing.

It's the same reason they deny that the Civil War was about slavery.