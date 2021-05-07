 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Bobby Sharp - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - Bobby Sharp - SUNDAY

  • 0

Contrasts

Two contrasting headlines in the May 2 Journal opinion section caught my attention: Richard Groves’ column “A milestone for public spiritedness” and the letter “Falling in line.”

The former introduced us to Ronnie and reminded us both of the horrors of polio and of the public’s response when polio vaccines became widely available in 1955. The latter told of a time gone by when people believed a person could best stand on his or her own and did not engage in lock-step behavior.

As a polio survivor, I speak to the former from experience and to the latter with an opinion.

Like with Ronnie, the polio vaccine came too late for me and hundreds of thousands more. But my gratitude is beyond words for the polio vaccine, for all those people who got in line for vaccinations in the 1950s and were spared polio and its terrible consequences, and for all those parents today who have their children vaccinated against polio.

Where public health is at stake, as with polio and coronavirus epidemics, behavior that serves the greater public good (e.g., getting vaccinations, wearing face coverings) surely must be valued and encouraged. Public spiritedness, it seems to me, is a measure of how much one actually loves others as much as one loves oneself.

Bobby Sharp

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News