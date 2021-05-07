WLET - Bobby Sharp - SUNDAY

Contrasts

Two contrasting headlines in the May 2 Journal opinion section caught my attention: Richard Groves’ column “A milestone for public spiritedness” and the letter “Falling in line.”

The former introduced us to Ronnie and reminded us both of the horrors of polio and of the public’s response when polio vaccines became widely available in 1955. The latter told of a time gone by when people believed a person could best stand on his or her own and did not engage in lock-step behavior.

As a polio survivor, I speak to the former from experience and to the latter with an opinion.

Like with Ronnie, the polio vaccine came too late for me and hundreds of thousands more. But my gratitude is beyond words for the polio vaccine, for all those people who got in line for vaccinations in the 1950s and were spared polio and its terrible consequences, and for all those parents today who have their children vaccinated against polio.

Where public health is at stake, as with polio and coronavirus epidemics, behavior that serves the greater public good (e.g., getting vaccinations, wearing face coverings) surely must be valued and encouraged. Public spiritedness, it seems to me, is a measure of how much one actually loves others as much as one loves oneself.