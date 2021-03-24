WLET - Bobby Sharp

The things God hates

The March 20 Journal contained an article about the discovery of new scroll fragments in a cave near Israel’s Dead Sea (“More Dead Sea scrolls found”). These fragments are thought to have been hidden in the cave during a Jewish revolt against the Romans some 1,900 years ago.

Not mentioned in the Journal article, The Jerusalem Post reports that the fragments contain a previously unknown Greek text from Zechariah, specifically 8:16-17: “These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates. And do not contrive evil against one another, and do not love perjury, because all those are things that I hate – declares the Lord.”

This new scriptural discovery invites us to think about those things we are to do and about those things that God hates. Then, to think about what Jesus said several times: “Whoever has ears, let them hear.”

Where are we speaking truth to one another or rendering true and perfect justice in our courts? Where are we contriving evil against one another or loving perjury? Or where are we perpetuating white supremacy, condoning Christian nationalism, dismissing legal injustices or clinging to harmful biases?