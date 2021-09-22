WLET - Bonnie Doerr

I wonder how our homicide rate, especially among the young compares to other similarly-sized metropolitan areas across the country. The daily news of another teen being shot is especially heartbreaking. How many of these shootings are gang related? We don't always get a follow-up after the investigation. While I appreciate the open admission of gang activity by our local law enforcement, it would be a comfort to know specifically and succinctly who these gangs are, what are their motives, how can we recognize members, how can citizens stay alert to potential violence?

What is being done about the problem as much as is safe and wise to reveal? For example, are there gang force members assigned to monitoR schools? If gang activity are not something citizens should be better informed about then an explanation of why not would be welcome. Yes, of course, the problem demands full parental and community action to support and mentor preteens and teens. The police alone cannot solve this problem. But we also need to find the funds to hire and retain officers for our understaffed, overburdened police department. I see bits and pieces of how this issue is being addressed if I'm attentive at the right time, but would like to see an investigative article in the Journal by one of your talented reporters. One that incorporates and links these issues and questions. Perhaps this is a pipe dream short-handed as the Journal is. But only a local paper can provide such a report tailored to our community.