WLET - Boyd Joyce

'Sophisticated' readers

I seldom look at the Opinion page of the Journal anymore. If not for the sports section I would find the newspaper useless. The articles and titles lean far to the left. Writers on the Opinion page and letters often present the liberal side and paint the opposition as being uninformed.

The Jan. 7 editorial “Trump’s trial begins” perfectly illustrates my point. Quoting Sens. Richard Burr and Ben Sasse is not representative of most Republican voters. Why not include a quote from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, or perhaps a quote from Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio?

To write, “This is the Republican dilemma: Its representatives want to garner the support of, frankly, gullible and unsophisticated people with fantastical claims while wearing a veneer of devotion to conservatism” is one of the most insulting remarks I’ve read lately. This is worse than Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables” or even FBI agent Peter Strzok, who said he “could SMELL the Trump support” in a Walmart. How degrading for “sophisticated” newspaper editors!