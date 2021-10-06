WLET - Brad Zabel - FRIDAY

The Sept. 18 letter writer (“The Bible says”) who used various Scriptures to support abortion felt very strongly when he wrote, “if we’re going to follow what the Bible says, let’s really follow what the Bible says — and not what patriarchal, politically motivated preachers say that the Bible says.” Which did get me to re-read Numbers 5 and conclude that I’ve never heard a sermon preached on that text in all my years attending church. That Old Testament lesson does look a lot like sanctioned abortion by the priestly class. (“When the priest has made her drink the water, then, if she has defiled herself and has been unfaithful to her husband, the water that brings the curse shall enter into her and cause bitter pain, and her womb shall discharge, her uterus drop, and the woman shall become an execration (a person under a curse) among her people.” NRSV)