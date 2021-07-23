WLET - Brad Zabel

Weaponizing communion?

I didn’t know these two words, “weaponizing communion,” could be combined in a phrase. It feels so different than other oxymoronic classics like “jumbo shrimp” or “old news.” How can the Eucharist be understood in an adversarial way?

The gospel of Mark clearly shows Jesus using his Last Supper to instruct us to “remember him.” The breaking of bread and the drinking of wine was done “in remembrance of me” (Christ’s words). So who is taking issue with this sacrament?

It turns out a number of U.S. Catholic bishops have voted to draft a document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” that could be a rebuke for many communicants (“Biden rebuke possible,” June 19). They are getting tangled up in a conditionality that you can’t support abortion rights and continue to receive Communion (sorry, President Biden).

It’s curious that the bishops aren’t targeting other policies that contradict church teachings, like the death penalty or inhospitality to immigrants. And don’t get me started on why we’re deferring to a clergy, tarnished with the stain of pedophilia, that gets to take Communion anyway.