WLET - Brad Zabel

Choose

Having been a subscriber to the Journal for almost 40 years, I just read my favorite (and shortest) letter to The Reader’s Forum — ever! It was “QAnon, choose” (June 10). And it set up the question many have been pondering for too long: Can you have it both ways? The writer states succinctly, “If Donald Trump is still president, then he’s ineligible to run in 2024.”

Really?

QAnon followers, you have to choose.

Here are a few more choices. Can you claim to be a white Christian and not love people of color or those in the LGBTQ community? Choose. Can you advocate for the safety of our children and communities and not require more thorough vetting of gun purchasers? Choose. Can we have decent schools, roads, public safety and utilities for all our citizens without investing in them? Choose.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown