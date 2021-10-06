 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Brad Zabel
0 Comments

WLET - Brad Zabel

  • 0

Help me understand

Gotta love a good theological throw-down.

The Sept. 18 letter writer (“The Bible says”) who used various Scriptures to support abortion felt very strongly when he wrote, “if we’re going to follow what the Bible says, let’s really follow what the Bible says — and not what patriarchal, politically motivated preachers say that the Bible says.” Which did get me to re-read Numbers 5 and conclude that I’ve never heard a sermon preached on that text in all my years attending church. That Old Testament lesson does look a lot like sanctioned abortion by the priestly class. (“When the priest has made her drink the water, then, if she has defiled herself and has been unfaithful to her husband, the water that brings the curse shall enter into her and cause bitter pain, and her womb shall discharge, her uterus drop, and the woman shall become an execration (a person under a curse) among her people.” NRSV)

Before the response from a local pastor on Sept. 20 (“God’s plan”), I asked my priest for his perspective on the Scriptures referenced that could be interpreted as pro-choice. I haven’t heard back yet.

So maybe “Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery and the punishment for the woman’s body for breaking her covenant with her husband” … or maybe it isn’t.

I’d love some other clergy and/or scholars to weigh in on these passages and would welcome their expertise in helping me (and perhaps others) sort this out.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News