WLET - Brenda Hutchins - MONDAY

Decision-makers
A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board panel that wants to spend precious millions of dollars for another high school football stadium (“Panel: $2M for Reynolds stadium,” June 30)?
Has it not occurred to them that improving the reading comprehension scores of third-graders might be a better investment? Or, perhaps take a hard look at our high-school dropout rate -- teens who end up untrained to do anything but drive around shooting people, which seems to be a Saturday night pastime.
Maybe the biggest flaw in our school system being so low in rankings is the people who are making these kinds of decisions.
Brenda Hutchins
Winston-Salem